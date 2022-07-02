Kareena Kapoor's weekend in London starts with cuddles with her 'Jeh baba' under rainbow. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her weekend as she hugged her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, under a rainbow in London. Kareena is currently vacationing in the UK with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a photo as she held Jeh in her arms while he pointed towards a rainbow. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor ‘reunites’ with sister Karisma Kapoor in London)

In the picture, clicked outdoors, Kareena is seen smiling and holding Jeh close to her. Though Jeh has his back to the camera, he is seen looking at the sky. A rainbow is also seen over the dark clouds. For the outing, Kareena wore a beige sweater and denims as she sported a no-makeup look. Jeh was dressed in a blue hoodie, pants and white sneakers.

Kareena captioned the post, "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? (heart eyes emojis) cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be … (black heart emoji) # My jeh baba … (smiling face with hearts emoji) #Summer 2022."

Kareena posted a photo as she held Jeh in her arms.

Reacting to the picture, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "What a beautiful picture" and Kareena responded with red heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar and Neha Dhupia dropped red heart emojis. Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahshallah."

Apart from the family of four, Kareena's sister-actor Karisma Kapoor also joined her in London. Recently, Kareena re-shared a picture posted by Karisma on Instagram giving a peek at their reunion. Sharing the picture Karisma wrote, "Reunited #sistersquad." Earlier, Kareena also reunited with her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Kareena has been in London for several days now. Last week, she also attended a Rolling Stones concert with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film, slated to release on August 11, also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Apart from this, Kareena recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON