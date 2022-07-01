Kareena Kapoor ‘reunites’ with sister Karisma Kapoor in London, fans wonder if all of Bollywood is there. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in London. Kareena's elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared a picture with her on Instagram. On Thursday, Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a photo featuring them and their aunt Reema Jain. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor goes for no-make up look as she meets cousin Riddhima Kapoor, Reema Jain

Sharing the picture Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Reunited #sistersquad.” In the picture, while Kareena is seen wearing a green outfit, Karisma dons a blue one. Both of them are seen wearing black sunglasses.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor vacation in London.

As many Bollywood celebrities are currently vacationing in London, a few fans reacted to it. One said, “Is there a fest in London?” Another one joked, “London airlines giving a discount to Bollywood?" While one fan recalled Karisma's song from her film Suhaag and wrote, “Gore gore mukhde pe kala kala chashma,” another one simply wrote, “Major sis goals.”

On Thursday, Rishi Kapoor's elder daughter and Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture in which the duo is seen posing with Reema Jain.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram stories.

Apart from Riddhima, Kareena, and Karisma fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty are also taking some time out in London.

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The Aamir Khan-starrer is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11, 2022. She will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

In April, Karisma announced her next project, Brown. She last played the lead in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishq, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. She later did cameo roles in the 2013 film Bombay Talkies and the 2018 film Zero. In 2020, she made her digital debut with Zee5 and AltBalaji's show Mentalhood.

