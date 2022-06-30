Kareena Kapoor goes for no-make up look as she meets cousin Riddhima Kapoor and aunt Reema Jain in London

As Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family is in London, the Kapoors recently met for a quick get together. On Thursday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a glimpse of her outing with her cousin Kareena. They were also joined by their aunt, Reema Jain. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan meet Kunal Nayyar in London)

In the picture, Kareena debuted in her no-makeup look with her hair tied in a bun. She donned a casual look in a vest over a striped shirt. Next to her was Reema Jain who held both Kareena and Riddhima for the picture. Riddhima appeared in all-black look. Sharing the pictures, she added red heart emojis.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram stories.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. She is an entrepreneur and a jewellery designer. She is among the many Bollywood celebrities who are either in London for work or leisure. Riddhima is married to her husband, businessman, Bharat Sahni and was spotted in London with their daughter Samara.

Apart from Riddhima, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Gauri Khan and Shilpa Shetty are also taking some time out in London. Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor had recently shared pictures from their recent lunch with Sonam Kapoor who is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja.

On the other hand, Kareen has also been sharing regular updates from London. From meeting her friends to going out for meals and attending concerts, she appears to be having a great time with Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan. In one of their latest picture, shared by fan accounts, she was spotted posing next to The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar and his wife-model Neha Kapur.

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON