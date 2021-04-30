Rima Jain misses Rishi Kapoor, says she's not in good frame of mind: 'Lost two brothers, one is in hospital'

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain had said that she misses her brother and that too much has happened in their family in the recent past.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year and many members of the Kapoor family have been sharing memories and paying homage. This is also a troubling time for the family as Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rima said she missed her brother Rishi and that she was not at all in the right frame of mind. She said: “We miss him, too much has happened in our lives. His going away has also created a great void in our lives. I have lost two brothers (Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor), and one brother (Randhir Kapoor) is in hospital, so I am not in a very good frame. Just pray, and I hope his soul rests in peace. I just miss him.”

Earlier in the day, Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor had posted a note on Instagram with a throwback picture with him. She had written: "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."

On Thursday, Randhir was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking to a leading daily, Randhir said that he has been shifted to ICU for further coronavirus-related tests, after initially saying that since he was not breathless, he was not in ICU. He was quoted as saying: "The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."

