Actor Randhir Kapoor is the father of actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
Covid-19 positive Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU, says doctors are 'going all out' for him

  • Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, has been shifted to the ICU for more tests.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 10:50 AM IST

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai. He had tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The actor, who had earlier said that he had no breathing issues, and therefore will not be needing an ICU bed, had to be shifted to get more coronavirus-related tests done. Speaking to a leading daily, Randhir said that the hospital staff is taking good care of him.

"The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time," he said. On Thursday, he had said that he tested positive despite getting both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I have no clue how I got Covid. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital," he had said. Randhir added that his wife Babita and their daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have all tested negative for the disease.

Randhir is the latest Bollywood actor to test positive for the disease after Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan and many others. The Covid-19 situation in Mumbai is slowly improving but the daily case count is still high. Many are scrambling to find hospital beds, life-saving oxygen and medicines for themselves or their loved ones.

Also read: Randhir Kapoor hospitalised for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine: ‘I am not breathless, did not need ICU’

Dr Santosh Shetty of Kokilaben hospital told PTI on Thursday that there was no cause for concern. “He was admitted to the hospital last night for Covid-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry,” he said.

Randhir recently lost his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. While Rishi died last year after a two-year-long battle with cancer, Rajiv died earlier this year of a cardiac arrest.

