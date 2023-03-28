Kareena Kapoor gets confused by hyper-realistic cake at event: 'I'm scared to eat this'. Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor attended an event in Mumbai for the promotion of the footwear, Fizzy Goblet. At the event, she was surprised by a shoe-shaped cake, put next to a real one on a table. The hyper-realistic cake is leaving internet users divided about the whole arrangement. Also read: Kareena Kapoor responds to Insta user comparing her to Gstaad, Anushka Sharma reacts on being compared with Bengaluru

Kareena Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video features Kareena in an orange one-shoulder dress. On a table in front of her, a real shoe and its edible replica were kept. The two looked identical which left Kareena amused. She laughed and struggled to identify which one was the cake.

With a knife in her hand, Kareena hesitantly cut the cake. She even went on to smell the piece of cake disguised as a shoe. She told everyone at the press meet, “I am scared to eat this" with a laugh. Her words leave everyone in the room in splits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comment, “Who keeps sandals near to cake, so unhygienic.” “What's wrong with this people? Making shoe as cake wired,” added another one. Someone also said, “Can we take a moment and appreciate the cake who made?”

Kareena Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Earlier in the day, Kareena was also snapped in the same outfit. On the sets, she was seen obliging a fan with a selfie request. She posed with a female fan with her signature pout pose. A video was also shared by a paparazzo account.

Kareena returned to Mumbai last week after a week-long family trip to Africa. She was with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Fans will see her next in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film, The Crew. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu besides her. She also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.