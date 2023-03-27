Kareena Kapoor responds to Insta user comparing her to Gstaad, Anushka Sharma reacts on being compared with Bengaluru

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to a post on Instagram in which a social media user compared her to Gstaad, a town in Switzerland. Taking to the social media platform the Instagram user Freddy Birdy also complimented Kareena's husband-actor, Saif Ali Khan. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor says she married Saif Ali Khan when no actress was getting married) Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma responded to a social media user on being compared with cities.

Talking about Kareena, Freddy wrote, "Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool." Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "Have to agree with this (red heart and star emojis)."

Actor Anushka Sharma has also reacted to being compared with Bengaluru. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, she re-shared the post with a red heart emoji. Talking about the actor, Freddy said, "Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park."

Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma reacted to Freddy Birdy's post.

Freddy shared a long post on his Instagram page which read, "Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkatta is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful. Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarbh and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries."

"Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean and symmetrical. Dubai is Neetu Kapoor, forever youthful. Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable," it continued.

“Rekha is Bora Bora, exotic and distant. Goa is Zeenat Aman, warm and gorgeous, sexy of spirit and soul. Manali is Ishaan Khattar, perennially cool. Tara Sutaria is the beautiful winding roads going up to Darjeeling. The Thai desert is Katrina Kaif, forever scorching,” Freddy added.

"Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool. Ayushmann Khuranna is Toronto, every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab. Alia Bhat is a city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own. Cities are people," concluded Freddy's post.

Reacting to the post, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Dubai (red heart, heart eyes and laughing emojis)." Ayushmann Khuranna and Tara Sutaria posted red heart emojis.

Fans will see Kareena with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon in The Crew, helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

