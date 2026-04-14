Kareena Kapoor gets visibly irritated during outing with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh at Wankhede stadium

Actor Kareena Kapoor stepped out with her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, to enjoy a cricket match at Wankhede Stadium. While the outing appeared cheerful, one clip from the evening has been grabbing attention on social media, showing Kareena seemingly getting irritated.

Kareena spotted in foul mood

Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan.

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Kareena was spotted at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening as she attended the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. The actor was joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan, along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Several videos of the family have been doing the rounds on social media, capturing them in Mumbai Indians jerseys as they cheered for the team. However, one particular clip has also grabbed attention, which shows Kareena seemingly getting into an argument.

In the video, Kareena and her family are seen waiting for the lift at Wankhede Stadium when a crowd of fans quickly gathers around them to take pictures. Amid the chaos, the actor appears visibly irritated and is seen in a tense exchange with someone from her team, though it remains unclear what the argument was about or whether the person was indeed her staff.

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{{^usCountry}} At one point, she seems to lose her cool and is heard asking Saif, “What is happening?” The family eventually makes their way into the lift a few minutes later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At one point, she seems to lose her cool and is heard asking Saif, “What is happening?” The family eventually makes their way into the lift a few minutes later. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the brief chaos, Kareena was later seen enjoying the match with her family at Wankhede Stadium, appearing far more relaxed. The actor was spotted smiling and soaking in the match as she enjoyed the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the brief chaos, Kareena was later seen enjoying the match with her family at Wankhede Stadium, appearing far more relaxed. The actor was spotted smiling and soaking in the match as she enjoyed the game. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB won the IPL match against MI by 18 runs.

Kareena’s recent projects

Kareena recently wrapped up filming for Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

Daayra explores how a disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions. The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release. The film is in post-production.

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Kareena was last seen in the 2024 heist comedy Crew, starring alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which released in March 2024 and was well-received for its entertaining storyline and performances. She also appeared in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, released in September 2024, in which she played a more intense, suspense-driven role.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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