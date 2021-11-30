Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of 'mama's boy' Taimur Ali Khan's playtime. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday gave a glimpse of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan playing in a pool of balls of a play area. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture collage of Taimur enjoying his evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the collage, Taimur Ali Khan was seen in a sea of colourful balls inside the game zone of a store. While in one photo Taimur held a white ball in his hand, in another picture he was looking at the camera as he tried to balance himself among the balls.

In the third photo, Taimur looked at the balls of different colours--yellow, blue, purple and white. Though Kareena didn't caption the picture, she used stickers reading 'mama's boy' and 'play time'.

Kareena Kapoor gave a peek of Taimur Ali Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Kareena and Taimur were spotted leaving their home in Mumbai. She wore a yellow colour shirt and paired it with denim pants. The actor also had a brown sling bag and wore black sunglasses. Taimur was seen in a grey hoodie, dark blue denims and blue coloured sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with actor Aamir Khan. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in February 2022, will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was briefly slated to release this Christmas.

Recently, announcing the new release date of the movie on Twitter, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :) #LaalSinghOnBaisakhi."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor finds Yuvraj Singh's Punjabi accent ‘sexy', cracks him up with 'tussi chaa gaye' translation. Watch

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The Hindi version also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}