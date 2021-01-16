Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her stunning new home. The house is right next door to her old home but much larger in size.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her room which she clicked from her bed. It showed one edge of her canopy bed, dark hardwood floors, a glass door with grid panelling which opens to a terrace area. The terrace floor gives a royal touch with its chessboard motif. There are pictures of Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur on a wall in large black frames.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Door to new beginnings." Kareena's fans and followers wished her on her big purchase. "Congrats for your new home," wrote one. "Wow beutiful home," wrote another.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo from the new terrace. "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove," she captioned her post.

In a recent interview to The Times of India, Kareena's designer talked about the house she has made for the family. "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone," she said.

Earlier, even Saif had spoken about the new house. "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains," he had told Mumbai Mirror last year.

Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome their second baby soon.

