Deepika Padukone shares spooky pic in LED light mask. Does it remind you of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero?

Deepika Padukone has shared a new picture on Instagram. But instead of flooring everyone with her beauty, this time she wishes to scare her fans and followers a little.

The photo shows Deepika with an LED light therapy mask on her face. A spooky red glow flows out of the mask, with an outline of eyes, nose and mouth. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Boo!"





Responding to the picture with a hilarious caption, was comedian Sahil Bulla. "Bhavesh Joshi is that you," he wrote. To refresh your memory, this was the mask worn by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the Vikramaditya Motwane movie:

The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero mask.

Deepika's fans still showered her with compliments. "Still very beautiful," wrote one. "AHHH YOUR EYES PLS," wrote another.

Deepika recently shocked her fans when she removed all the pictures she had ever posted on Instagram. Since then, she has only shared a few photos from her Ranthambore trip, a video on her birthday, another about her favourite food and the announcement video of her upcoming film Fighter.

Deepika will be seen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. It will be directed by War's Siddharth Anand. Sharing the video on Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."

Deepika has long been a fan of Hrithik Roshan. While watching him in War, both she and her husband Ranveer Singh couldn't take their eyes off him.

Apart from Fighter, Deepika also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a film with Prabhas and the Mahabharata movie told from Draupadi's perspective.

She also has 83 with Ranveer. The film was supposed to release in summer of 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

