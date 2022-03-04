Kareena Kapoor gives her approval to Shanaya Kapoor's Bedhadak posters: 'She’s looking lovely'

On Friday, Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself with actor husband Sanjay Kapoor, from the time when she was pregnant with their first child, Shanaya Kapoor. She also shared a poster of Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak. Actors Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Namrata Shirodkar and others reacted to the post. Read More: Maheep Kapoor predicts Sanjay's reaction to daughter Shanaya going 'intimate' on screen: 'What am I watching?'

Sharing the pictures, Maheep wrote, “How it started …. How it’s going." She also added the hashtags, #TimeIsFlying #Bedhadak #NewChapterInOurLives."

In the first picture, a pregnant Maheep is seen posing with Sanjay and the second photo is the poster of Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak. The Karan Johar's Dharma Production's project will mark Shanaya, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada's debut in Bollywood.

Actor Kareena Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, “Moheeeeepssss and Sanjay well done. Congratulations. She’s looking lovely.” Actor Amrita Arora commented, “That’s too cute! Congratulations baby girl ready for her big steps now.” Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart emojis and actor Anjana Sukhani commented, “So awesome congratulations. She is a stunner.”

Maheep got married to Sanjay in 1997. The couple welcomed Shanaya in 1999 and their son Jahaan Kapoor in 2005.

Last year, in an interview, Maheep speculated about Sanjay's reaction if their daughter Shanaya were to ever shoot a kissing scene in her future films. "Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet," Maheep told PeepingMoon.

In 2020, Maheep and her friends Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari were seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The sequel of the show started filming last year and was wrapped in February, this year.

