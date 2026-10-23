Kareena Kapoor greets Shahid Kapoor with a warm hug at IIFA 2027 event; fans reminded of their ‘Aditya-Geet’ chemistry

Ever since the firing attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, security has been boosted for several stars in Bollywood. Salman Khan was spotted arriving at an event announcing IIFA 2027, escorted by heavy security. Kareena Kapoor greeted him and her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor there with warm hugs, making for a sweet moment.

Kareena Kapoor hugs Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had a Jab We Met reunion at the IIFA event.

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A video posted by a paparazzo page shows Kareena all smiles as she hugs Shahid in greeting at the event in Mumbai. Shahid also seems to ask about her well-being, and she responds affirmatively. Kareena opted for a black leather skirt suit, while Shahid wore a white suit for the event. The duo later shared the stage with other celebrities present at the event, like Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans could not keep calm as they were hit by a wave of nostalgia. “Why am I getting emotional seeing this?” read one fan comment. “Why are we so happy?” wrote another. Numerous other comments reflected a similar sentiment. Kareena and Shahid dated for two years and broke up in 2007, during the filming of Jab We Met. Recently, Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, also appeared on Kareena’s What Women Want podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans could not keep calm as they were hit by a wave of nostalgia. “Why am I getting emotional seeing this?” read one fan comment. “Why are we so happy?” wrote another. Numerous other comments reflected a similar sentiment. Kareena and Shahid dated for two years and broke up in 2007, during the filming of Jab We Met. Recently, Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, also appeared on Kareena’s What Women Want podcast. {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena also greeted Salman with a sweet hug, and the duo later posed for pictures. The Maatrubhumi star, dressed in a dark blazer and jeans, arrived at the event with heavy security. He was seen interacting with the management and greeting other celebrities present at the event. This comes amid the attack on Tiger by Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide. However, Salman's security has been strengthened now following the attack, especially after the alleged attacker’s social media post named him.

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Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan’s recent work

After the 2024 films Crew and Singham Again, Kareena starred in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra this year. Prithviraj Sukumaran was her co-star in the film. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects, though reports state she will make a special appearance in Sidharth Anand’s King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

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Shahid starred in O’Romeo and Cocktail 2 this year. In the former film, he played a gangster; in the latter, he played a man caught between two women. Both films failed to make a mark. After the 2025 film Sikandar, Salman played cameos in Raja Shivaji and the Saudi Arabian film 7 Dogs. He will soon star in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, and a yet-to-be-titled film by Vamshi Paidipally.