Kareena Kapoor holds Saif Ali Khan's arm, couple greets paparazzi with smiles. Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan kickstarted the day with the paparazzi and some coffee. The couple was spotted leaving their house in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kareena is seen holding Saif as both were all smiles during a discussion. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘my Jeh baba is very much a part’ of Laal Singh Chaddha)

Saif stepped out in his casual pant and T-shirt look. Kareena was wearing an oversized shirt with baggy pants and completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and her hair tied bun. She was also holding a coffee cup as she walked towards her car with Saif. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “They're looking cute.” “Beautiful couple,” added another user.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a long time. They are parents to their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family is often chased by the paparazzi during their outings. Reportedly, Saif does not enjoy posing for the paparazzi as much as Kareena and their kids.

Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni and will release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The film also features actors Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. It’s set to release on September 30. He also has Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

