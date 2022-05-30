Kareena Kapoor says ‘my Jeh baba is a part’ of Laal Singh Chaddha, thanks Aamir Khan for having both of them in it

Kareena Kapoor finally unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, that stars Aamir Khan in the titular role. The trailer that was released during the IPL final on Sunday reminds the viewers of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump as its an official remake of the Hollywood film. Kareena also mentioned that her younger son Jehangir is also a part of the film. Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan wins races, goes to war, and gets gallantry medal as desi Forrest Gump. Watch

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha.”

A fan commented on the trailer, “We can already tell all the hard-work you've put into this.” Another said, “Whatttaaaaaa trailer.......Aamir Khan, Name is enough to make it a classic and you are looking very beautiful.” Many other commented on Kareena's return, “The queen is back.” Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan and actor Preity Zinta dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Kareena was pregnant with Jehangir (Jeh) during the shoot of laal Singh Chaddha. He was born on February 21 last year.

Last year, Aamir had also talked about how the shooting of the film was a very complicated process as they were not just dealing with coronavirus but with a pregnant Kareena as well. He said in a video, "While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction."

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan, who had earlier collaborated with Aamir for Secret Superstar. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni and will release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

