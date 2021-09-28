Kareena Kapoor hosts party for Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra; see what is on the menu

Kareena Kapoor kicked off the week on a high note, by hosting a party at her home. Among the attendees at the get-together on Monday night were her sister Karisma Kapoor, as well as close friends including Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra.

Manish took to Instagram to share pictures from the bash, also featuring their friend Sanjay Mishra, and wrote, “It’s a true blue selfie time tonight.” He added heart emojis and the hashtag ‘friends forever’.

Karisma also posted photos from the party, including the delicious spread, that included dal gosht and kadak pav. “Killed it,” she wrote, adding ‘yum’ and ‘thanks’ stickers. Amrita, meanwhile, shared a picture of herself posing on Kareena’s sofa and credited Manish as the photographer.

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also shared pictures on Instagram Stories.

Just last week, Kareena was in the Maldives on a holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. She posted several pictures from the vacation on Instagram and in one post, revealed the promise she made to herself. “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself,” she wrote, sharing a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on the beach.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, is directed by Advait Chandan. While it was originally scheduled to hit the theatres this Christmas, the release has been pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will now be out on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2022.

For Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena gave her first-ever audition, she told former journalist Rajeev Masand in an earlier interview. She said that Aamir wanted to be ‘100% sure’ that she fit the role.

“So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like, ‘let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes’. So I was like ‘yeah, I have never done something like this.’ I thought, ‘what the hell, I want to see myself if I want to do this or not’ and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” she said.