Kareena Kapoor is all hearts as Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares pic from couple's wedding, see here

Kareena Kapoor Khan showered Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan with love after the latter shared a picture from the couple's wedding. On Wednesday, Saba took to her Instagram Stories and shared a framed picture of Kareena dressed as a bride while Saif stood beside her, wearing his wedding trousseau.

Saba lit a small candle beside it. She shared the picture withe caption, “Khudahafiz” and tagged Kareena. The actor reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories with a heart emoji.

Saba Ali Khan shares a picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at their residence. Four years later, in 2016, Kareena and Saif welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan. Earlier this year, the couple announced the arrival of their son Jeh, short for Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saba often shares pictures of her family members. While most of them feature her nieces and nephews, there are also a few that feature Kareena. However, in July, a fan pointed out that Kareena doesn't comment or react to Saba's post. “Kareena kabhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein (Kareena Kapoor does not even reply to your comments and you keep posting pictures of her),” the fan said. Saba replied, “Because I love my bhabi :) Be true to yourself.”

Earlier this week, she also shared a picture of Saif's ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh with a toddler Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared the picture with the caption, “Muchkin madness....contd. NO guesses..needed? #motherlove #son #purelove.” She also shared a childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan with Saif. “Munchkin madness....back on Guess who??? Yes. Saif and Sara,” she captioned the post.

Saba is Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's middle child. Unlike her sibling, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, Saba chose to stay away from the limelight. She is a jewelry designer. She recently gained popularity after she began actively sharing unseen pictures and posts of her family members.