Sara Ali Khan makes a face as Saif Ali Khan holds her in his arms on her 1st birthday, aunt Saba shares pic

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has given a glimpse of the first birthday of her niece, actor Sara Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Saba on Monday shared a picture of Saif holding a baby Sara in his arms.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan made a kissing face at Sara Ali Khan, who cringed her nose and squinted her eyes. Saif wore a blue chequered jacket and black sunglasses. Sara wore a white T-shirt under a denim dress. Her hair was tied in two tiny bunches.

Sharing the post, Saba wrote, "Munchkin madness....back on Guess who??? #familylove #niecelove #alwaysandforever #mondayfunday #saifalikhanpataudi #abba."

She added, "Photography: ME Copyright: Me. Please tag if used. Watermark... Ruins the pic. I'm not going to use it if I don't have to! Trust u! Enjoy unseen pics of the kids taken by yours truly." Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "How cute you both." Saba responded, "her 1st birthday..Bhopal. Taken by me my jaan!"

Recently, Saba got upset after a fan page shared Sara's picture that she had posted, without giving her the credit. Saba wrote, "Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won't share Sara's baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction." Following the incident, she has shared some posts with a watermark of her name.

Saba regularly shares pictures of her nieces Sara and Inaaya as well as nephews Ibrahim and Taimur.

Saba's Instagram page is like a giant family album. She has been sharing throwback pictures of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and former sister-in-law Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, a remake of the hit 1990s film of the same name. The original, featuring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda had released in 1995.

Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also stars actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's film Kedarnath. She has also featured in films such as Simmba, and Love Aaj Kal.