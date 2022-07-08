Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla channel Sex and the City vibes in London. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla shared glamorous photos of their evening in London. The besties posed together in fashionable looks outside the high-end Claridge's Bar. They also shared a dramatic group photo from a staircase. On Thursday, sharing a photo with sister Karisma and BFFs Amrita and Natasha from the outing, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “You can’t sit with us… but you can stand and pose with us… cause that’s what we love to do.” Read more: Karisma Kapoor shares pic from London trip, says she's missing Kareena, Malaika

Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo of the ‘fab four’ via Instagram, writing “No caption needed.” Amrita shared an Instagram post with the caption, “Just us.” Natasha also shared their photos on Instagram and wrote, “Nothing more therapeutic than an evening with my besties.” In one of the more dramatic pictures from their outing, the four were seen pouting and posing together on a staircase. One fan commented on their photos, “Famous four.” One person also wrote, “The fabulous four.” Another person compared them to besties Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes from the iconic series Sex and the City, writing “It’s giving Sex and the City!”

Kareena Kapoor looks ultra-glam during her outing with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla in London.

For their evening out, Kareena wore an all-black look – a black dress with a black leather jacket and a pair of heels. Karisma wore black boots with her black mini dress with a pink and yellow floral print. Amrita and Natasha also wore black heels but with a flowy blue dress and a white mini dress, respectively.

Recently, Karisma had shared a photo from her meeting with Amrita and Natasha in London. However, Kareena, who is in London with husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, was missing from Karisma’s photo. “Afternoons like these… Missing Bebo (Kareena) and Malla (Malaika Arora),” Karisma captioned the picture.

Earlier in July, Karisma also shared a sun-kissed photo of herself with Kareena, where the sisters posed in green outfits. “Reunited,” Karisma wrote in the caption.

Kareena, Karisma and many celebs are in London on vacation. Actor Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and others have been posting photos from their outings in London.

