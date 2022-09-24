Days after birthday, Kareena Kapoor gets together with Karisma Kapoor for ‘Maharashtrian meal day’. See pics

Kareena Kapoor was joined by sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar as they ate a traditional Maharashtrian meal. Karisma shared a series of photos and a video of their lunch on Saturday. In one of the photos, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma posed with Rujuta for a sun-kissed picture of the trio from their at-home get-together. Karisma also shared a photo of a thali (plate) filled with Maharashtrian dishes. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares photo with Amrita Arora from birthday party

Karisma Kapoor gave a glimpse of their meal via an Instagram post, and wrote, “Maharashtrian meal day.” The actor also gave details of the ‘yum’ food, and shared a list of dishes she ate along with Kareena. The actors’ Maharashtrian meal included jhunka, a sort of porridge, bhakri, a flatbread usually made of jowar or bajra, ambadi bhaji, a kind of vegetable stew, kothimbir vadi, a savory snack made of besan and nuts, solkadhi, a type of drink made with coconut, and bhoplyache bharit, a side dish made of pumpkin, curd, and nuts.

Karisma also shared a short clip of Rujuta serving the food in a thali. Both Kareena and Karisma wore comfortable white outfits at the lunch. Fans flooded the comments section of Karisma’s post with heart emojis. One comment read, “Yummmyyyy.” A fans also wrote, “Who cooked this?” Some others commented, “Awesome,” and “Wow.”

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena shared an unseen photo of herself from her recent birthday bash, which also featured her best friend, Amrita Arora. Kareena had turned 42 on September 21. She celebrated her birthday with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan during the day, and later hosted a party for her friends and family. Many celebrities had shared pictures from the festivities that took place at Kareena and Saif's Mumbai home. The bash was attended by TV personality Malaika Arora, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, and many others.

