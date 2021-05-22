Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor remember grandparents Raj Kapoor-Krishna Raj Kapoor with vintage pic
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor remember grandparents Raj Kapoor-Krishna Raj Kapoor with vintage pic

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of their grandparents--Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an old picture of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

Actors and sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday remembered their grandparents, actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a vintage photo featuring young Raj and Krishna.

In the black and white picture, Raj is seen holding a book and a garland. He is dressed in a light coloured shirt underneath a corduroy jacket. Krishna is seen wearing a light fabric saree as she covered her combed hair with it. In the candid picture, posted by a fan club, the couple is seen smiling.

Sharing the picture Karisma wrote, "dada and dadi" followed by a heart emoji. Kareena re-shared Karisma's post in her Instagram Stories with a heart for the picture instead of a caption.

Karisma wrote, "dada and dadi" followed by a heart emoji.

Karisma and Kareena are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor, who is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor married actor Babita but the two are separated.

The sisters often share throwback pictures of their family. Last year on the birth anniversary of Raj, Karisma had shared a post saying, "So many learning’s from my Dadaji..remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend."

After the death of their uncle Rajiv Kapoor in February this year, Kareena had shared a post featuring Raj, their father Randhir Kapoor and uncles Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The caption read, “Broken but strong.” Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020.

Also Read: Salma Hayek praises Lady Gaga's work in House of Gucci: 'She is the ultimate professional'

Amid the pandemic, Karisma has been spending time with her family and sharing pictures from her time spent at home. Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a boy, in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karisma kapoor karisma kapoor pics kareena kapoor khan kartik aaryan on kareena kapoor khan birthday kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor raj kapoor krishna kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

What I am going through is horrible: Boney Kapoor on destruction of his set due to Cyclone Tauktae

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:47 PM IST
tv

Anita Hassanandani slaps husband Rohit Reddy in new prank video, he says ‘wait for payback’. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP