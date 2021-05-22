Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor remember grandparents Raj Kapoor-Krishna Raj Kapoor with vintage pic

Actors and sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday remembered their grandparents, actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a vintage photo featuring young Raj and Krishna.

In the black and white picture, Raj is seen holding a book and a garland. He is dressed in a light coloured shirt underneath a corduroy jacket. Krishna is seen wearing a light fabric saree as she covered her combed hair with it. In the candid picture, posted by a fan club, the couple is seen smiling.

Sharing the picture Karisma wrote, "dada and dadi" followed by a heart emoji. Kareena re-shared Karisma's post in her Instagram Stories with a heart for the picture instead of a caption.

Karisma wrote, "dada and dadi" followed by a heart emoji.

Karisma and Kareena are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor, who is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor married actor Babita but the two are separated.

The sisters often share throwback pictures of their family. Last year on the birth anniversary of Raj, Karisma had shared a post saying, "So many learning’s from my Dadaji..remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend."

After the death of their uncle Rajiv Kapoor in February this year, Kareena had shared a post featuring Raj, their father Randhir Kapoor and uncles Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The caption read, “Broken but strong.” Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020.

Also Read: Salma Hayek praises Lady Gaga's work in House of Gucci: 'She is the ultimate professional'

Amid the pandemic, Karisma has been spending time with her family and sharing pictures from her time spent at home. Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a boy, in February.