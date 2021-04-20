Karisma Kapoor posts precious throwback post on mom Babita's birthday, see baby Lolo here

Karisma Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother, Babita. Earlier in the day, her sister, Kareena, had also shared some pictures to mark the occasion.

Posting a video montage of three pictures, Karisma wrote in her post, "Happy birthday to our mama we love you more than any words can describe Keep rocking !" Several of her friends and followers took to the comments section to extend their best wishes.





Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, commented, "Mahshallah.... HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Babita aunty. Stay safe." Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy happy birthday day darling Auntu." Her sister, Malaika commented, "Happy bday Babita aunty." Comments also came in from Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Kareena in her post had shared a vintage picture of Babita, as well as a throwback picture of herself and Karisma, posing with their mom. She'd written, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares vintage pic on mom Babita's birthday: 'Lolo and I will trouble you forever'

In an earlier interview, Kareena had spoken about growing up with parents who'd decided to separate, but remain close friends. "I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age, that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful," she had told MojoStory.

