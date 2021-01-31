All the best mates of former actor Amrita Arora turned up at her house in Mumbai for a party on Sunday evening. From Kareena Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora, all rang in Amrita's birthday together.

Malaika shared a photo from the celebrations on Instagram. "Chai,chaat n chat.... with the birthday gurl @amuaroraofficial," she wrote with a photo of Amrita surrounded by her friends.

Kareena was spotted leaving her home with son Taimur. The actor, who is expecting her second baby, was seen in a colourful red kaftan and giant hoop earrings. She stopped in her way to pose for the paparazzi.

Karisma Kapoor was seen in a white co-ordinated set of top and pants. Malaika looked chic as usual in her oversized white shirt and white boots. Natasha Poonawalla was seen in a white and pink outfit while Dolly Sidhwani wore short pink skirt with heels. Also spotted were Malaika's son Arhaan Khan and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a birthday wish for Amrita. Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote: "This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time... Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always."

The picture showed the two of them walking but as Kareena looked at the camera, Amrita was seen is trying hard to prevent herself from falling. A second picture showed Golden Girls Rue McClanahan and Betty White sharing a hug. Kareena also shared another picture of them together and wrote: "Forever BFFs!"

Karisma also shared a picture with Amrita and wrote "Amolasss happy birthday #partnerineverything love you ! @amuaroraofficial", to which Amrita replied, "Love you right back my lalva."

Malaika had also lovingly written a note about her sister: "Always by ur side my little sis,watching over you. May we always laugh ,cry,fight,gup,eat,cook,travel together . Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial."

