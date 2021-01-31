Kareena Kapoor wishes 'soul sista' Amrita Arora on birthday: 'You know I have your back till eternity'
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and a host of other Bollywood stars took to Instagram to wish Amrita Arora on her birthday on Sunday. Kareena called her a soul sister and her best friend.
Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote: "This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time... Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always." The picture showed the two of them walking; as Kareena looked at the camera, Amrita is trying hard to prevent herself from falling. A second picture showed Golden Girls Rue McClanahan and Betty White sharing a hug.Kareena also shared another picture of them together and wrote: "Forever BFFs!"
Amrita replied to the pictures saying, "Hahahhahaha to growing old together... love you."
Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture with Amrita and wrote "Amolasss happy birthday #partnerineverything love you ! @amuaroraofficial", to which Amrita replied, "Love you right back my lalva."
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan to wished her and wrote: "My most favourite human since 97 love you my Amolas." Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni, too, took to their respective Instagram Stories to share pictures and wish Amrita.
Earlier, Malaika had lovingly written about her sister: "Always by ur side my little sis,watching over you. May we always laugh ,cry,fight,gup,eat,cook,travel together . Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial."
Amrita is married to Shakeel Ladak. She was in news earlier this month when Malaika and Arjun visited her beach house in Candolim, Goa. While Malaika shared a bunch of pictures by the poolside, Arjun too had given a glimpse of the luxurious 5 BHK pool villa.
