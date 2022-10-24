Kareena Kapoor, Karisma pose with parents Randhir and Babita on Diwali

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a glimpse of her Diwali with her family. She and Saif Ali Khan celebrated the festive season at a pre-Diwali party. They were joined by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu along with the Kapoor family. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black as they celebrate Diwali

In the picture, Kareena posed with a big smile as she stood between sister Karisma Kapoor and aunt Reema Jain. Others in the picture were Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Soha among others. It appears to have been clicked at Kareena’s house in Mumbai.

Sharing the picture, Kareena simply wrote ‘Pariwar’ in Hindi. Meanwhile, Karisma too shared a picture featuring herself with Kareena and their father Randhir from their get together. It read, “Love and Light.”

At the family bash, Saif and Kareena twinned in black outfits. While Kareena wore a black and golden suit with red jutis, Saif opted for a black and red kurta with white pyjamas. Their sons, Taimur and Jehangir were not visible in any photos so far.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, she essayed the role of Aamir’s love interest. However, the film failed to bring the audience to the theatres.

She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. In the film, Kareena will be co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will mark her OTT debut.

Besides that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. She was earlier in London for the film and shared a glimpse of her new look in red hair for the project. It’s co-produced by her and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The makers are yet to reveal the movie's name.

Talking about becoming a producer, Kareena told news agency ANI, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

