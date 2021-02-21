Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy receive abundant love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora
It is celebration time at the Kapoor-Khan household as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. The couple, who turned parents to Taimur Ali Khan a little over four years ago, have welcomed another son. Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the family's recent get-together, featuring Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, and wished the actor on becoming a mother again.
"Congratulations (Kareena) and Saif one more addition to the cuties," Neetu said, adding a heart and a heart-eyes emoji. Apart from family, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora also took to her Instagram Stories and congratulated Kareena and Saif. Sharing an old picture of the couple, Amrita said, "Congratulations my love."
Neha Dhupia also wished the couple and the family. "Congratulations @KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan n little Taimur." She added, "Best news ever."
Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness as Kareena-Saif welcome baby boy
Meanwhile, Karisma couldn't contain her excitement over becoming an aunt again. She took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo featuring Kareena and their father Randhir Kapoor.
Dia Mirza dropped a number of heart emojis to shower Karisma and Kareena with love. Maheep Kapoor also dropped a series of heart emojis and congratulated Karisma on becoming an aunt again. Her comment read, "Congratulations masi."
Paparazzi spotted Karisma join her parents Randhir and Babita along with Taimur and Saif to visit Kareena at the hospital on Sunday. Kareena is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. Speaking about Kareena and the baby, Randhir told Times of India, "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."
He also added that Taimur is thrilled to be an older brother.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'
- Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Khandelwal: Grand publicity and big star cast can no longer assure a hit film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atrangi Re, ‘83, Bellbottom, Shershah: Release dates of big films raining in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma excited as Saif-Kareena welcome second baby, takes trip down memory lane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her
- Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan release date: Disappointing update for Shah Rukh Khan fans
- For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's daughter gives dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'
- Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother
- Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy. Meet his other kids
- Saif Ali Khan, who became a father to a baby boy on Sunday morning, has three other children - Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox