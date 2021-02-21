IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy receive abundant love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy receive abundant love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST

It is celebration time at the Kapoor-Khan household as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. The couple, who turned parents to Taimur Ali Khan a little over four years ago, have welcomed another son. Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the family's recent get-together, featuring Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, and wished the actor on becoming a mother again.

"Congratulations (Kareena) and Saif one more addition to the cuties," Neetu said, adding a heart and a heart-eyes emoji. Apart from family, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora also took to her Instagram Stories and congratulated Kareena and Saif. Sharing an old picture of the couple, Amrita said, "Congratulations my love."

Neha Dhupia also wished the couple and the family. "Congratulations @KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan n little Taimur." She added, "Best news ever."

Neetu Kapoor congratulates Kareena Kapoor Khan on her second baby with Saif Ali Khan.
Neetu Kapoor congratulates Kareena Kapoor Khan on her second baby with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khans BFF Amrita Arora wishes the couple.
Kareena Kapoor Khans BFF Amrita Arora wishes the couple.
Neha Dhupia excited for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khans second baby.
Neha Dhupia excited for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khans second baby.


Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness as Kareena-Saif welcome baby boy

Meanwhile, Karisma couldn't contain her excitement over becoming an aunt again. She took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo featuring Kareena and their father Randhir Kapoor.

Dia Mirza dropped a number of heart emojis to shower Karisma and Kareena with love. Maheep Kapoor also dropped a series of heart emojis and congratulated Karisma on becoming an aunt again. Her comment read, "Congratulations masi."

Paparazzi spotted Karisma join her parents Randhir and Babita along with Taimur and Saif to visit Kareena at the hospital on Sunday. Kareena is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. Speaking about Kareena and the baby, Randhir told Times of India, "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."

He also added that Taimur is thrilled to be an older brother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor neetu kapoor karisma kapoor saif ali khan

Related Stories

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
bollywood

Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal: Grand publicity and big star cast can no longer assure a hit film

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says that because audiences today have the exposure to meaningful content, they will not accept anything and everything that is served to them in the name of entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
bollywood

Atrangi Re, ‘83, Bellbottom, Shershah: Release dates of big films raining in Bollywood

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
After South film industry, now Bollywood puts its mighty step forward and all biggies — Sooryavanshi, 83 the film, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom among others — finally announce confirmed release dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
bollywood

Karisma excited as Saif-Kareena welcome second baby, takes trip down memory lane

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her younger sister as a newborn. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
bollywood

Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
bollywood

Pathan release date: Disappointing update for Shah Rukh Khan fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's daughter gives dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
It's a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan! The couple welcomed their second child together on Sunday morning. Twitteratti had a field day as they flooded the internet with memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Randhir Kapoor said Taimur Ali Khan is excited to be a big brother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim.
Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy. Meet his other kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan, who became a father to a baby boy on Sunday morning, has three other children - Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor have congratulated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on birth of their second son.
Saba Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor have congratulated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on birth of their second son.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 PM IST
All from Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan have shared their happiness on the arrival of Taimur's baby brother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt recreates Patakha Guddi on 7 years of Highway.
Alia Bhatt recreates Patakha Guddi on 7 years of Highway.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST
With Highway clocking 7 years, Alia Bhatt has shared a video from her drive in a car, with the song Patakha Guddi playing in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP