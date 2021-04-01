Kareena Kapoor Khan demands a sequel to Ki And Ka, reveals Taimur was 'conceived after the film'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered her film with Arjun Kapoor, Ki And Ka, as it completed five years on Thursday. She posted a behind-the-scenes picture with him on her Instagram page. She also remembered that her "Tim", as she fondly calls her first son, Taimur, was conceived soon after the film.

Insisting that she wants to work with Arjun and director R Balki, again, Kareena shared the image, she wrote, "A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel... only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again... Arjun don’t worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo #5YearsOfKiAndKa." Arjun's quick response to the post was, "The Chappal is key !!!"

Ki and Ka also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in guest appearances. The movie was about a career-oriented woman (Kareena) and a man who loves taking care of the household (Arjun).

Arjun also shared an interesting post on the film's fifth anniversary. "A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki... this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir... I think we need a sequel what say @kareenakapoorkhan ? #5YearsOfKiandKa," he wrote alongside a picture of himself flaunting his "mangalsutra". He also posted a fan-made video, that had snippets from the film, on his Instagram Stories as well.

After welcoming her second son, Kareena is back to work. She recently shot for a TV show in Mumbai. Arjun, meanwhile, saw Dibakar Banerjee's much delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar hit theatres last month.

Also read: Ranveer to collaborate with Anil Kapoor, one of his 'most admired screen idols'

Up next, Arjun has Netflix film, Grandson of Sardar where he stars alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta. He will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

Kareena has completed work on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and was last seen alongside late actor Irrfan Khan in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.