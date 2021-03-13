Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan gets together with BFFs Amrita, Malaika Arora for Saturday brunch. See pics
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets together with BFFs Amrita, Malaika Arora for Saturday brunch. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside friend Amrita Arora's home in Mumbai. Also seen was Malaika Arora. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's home.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside Amrita Arora's home on Saturday. She was seen getting off her car and then waving at the paparazzi.

Wearing a loose summer outfit, a full sleeve blue shirt paired with a pair of white palazzo pants, she had a white face mask on.

Malaika Arora was also seen at her sister's place. Seen in an all-white ensemble, Malaika was suitably dressed in a pair of shorts, an oversized full sleeve shirt, and white sneakers. She wore a pair of sun glasses but was without a mask.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday

As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?

Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'

When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it
Malaika Arora at sister Amrita Arora's place in Mumbai.
Kareena delivered her second child on February 21.

Kareena, who gave birth of her second son on February 21, has been slowly getting back to her normal schedule. "Oh hello there... Missed you all," she wrote in an Instagram post recently.

Kareena has been working through both her pregnancies. Speaking about it, she had mentioned how she felt proud of being a working mother. She had told Bombay Times: “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

Kareena shot for a number commercials through her second pregnancy and even went on a holiday around Diwali to Dharamshala where husband Saif Ali Khan was shooting for Bhoot Police. She had completed her scenes in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena also worked on the latest season of her talk show, What Women Want.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan malaika arora kareena kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan gets a note from aunt Kareena Kapoor on his 11th birthday: 'The biggest bro to my babies'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST
bollywood

Excited Taimur Ali Khan runs into glass door while mom Kareena Kapoor poses for photos, watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:11 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP