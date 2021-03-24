Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to the weekend with stunning no-makeup selfie and Mean Girls-inspired quote

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her Insta-fam to an au naturel photo of herself. She posted a no-makeup selfie in a loose shirt and said that she is looking forward to the weekend. “On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend,” she wrote. Her caption seemed to be a play on the line from the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

Fans were all praise for Kareena’s picture. “I love you my favorite queen, you are the best thing in my day. Natural beauty !! Love you so so much bebo,” one wrote. “Damn so beautiful,” another commented. “U look so glamorous without makeup, always love you bebo,” a third wrote.

Earlier this week, Kareena returned to work after having her second baby with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who welcomed the baby boy last month, also has a four-year-old son named Taimur.

Just a little over a month after delivering her second son, Kareena was seen at a studio in Mumbai, shooting for a celebrity cooking show. The upcoming Discovery+ show, titled Star vs Food, will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her team from the set.

Saif and Kareena are yet to reveal the name of their younger son. While she posted the first picture of him on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she kept his face hidden from the camera. As the little one turned one month old, his aunt Saba Ali Khan posted photos of him on Instagram stories. However, his face was not revealed in these images as well.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht, but the film has been put on the backburner owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

