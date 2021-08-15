Kareena Kapoor Khan says she doesn't want sons Taimur and Jehangir 'to be movie stars': Exclusive

“He barely six months old, but Jeh looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif [Ali Khan],” says Kareena Kapoor, in an exclusive interview with HT Brunch. Tim refers to her four-year-old son Taimur, who was born in December 2016 and is already a media darling; Jeh is short for her six-month-old boy, Jehangir Ali Khan, born in February 2021.

“At six months, Tim didn’t like too many new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable,” says Kareena, seated in the living room of her new apartment in Bandra, right after her cover shoot for the magazine. “Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop.”

Kareena Kapoor had done her first pregnancy photo shoot with HT Brunch when she was 8-months pregnant with Taimur in November 2016, making her one of Bollywood’s first actress to do so. Through both her pregnancies, she worked throughout, doing endorsements, ad films and, she says, “I was even shooting a romantic number with Aamir Khan for Lal Singh when I was 5months into my pregnancy with Jeh!”

What kind of a mother will Kareena Kapoor make, we ask the beaming actress. “I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done,” says Kareena. “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

Kareena says she doesn’t want to be an overinvolved mom. “I don’t want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that’s the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that’s the way it works. So that’s the way I am parenting both the boys. Jeh, of course, is small, but Tim is now much more aware. I am like if he does something wrong, you clear up your mess. That’s the only way they learn.”

Taimur’s paparazzi following is what legends are made of. Are Saif and Kareena playing things differently with Jeh?

“Yes, we are already,” she admits. “It was so overwhelming with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what’s going on, what have they named him, then… Taimur has gone here, Tim is doing that. It was so much that both Saif and I felt that this time, we must chill out. They’re just kids at the end of the day. So we haven’t released any picture of Jeh yet, even though Tim happily waves for the camera.”

Also read: Step inside Kareena Kapoor's new Mumbai home, featuring one of her favourite photo spots: Exclusive

But, she says, Saif often makes fun of her when she poses for the paparazzi. “Saif is constantly teasing me saying when the mother is happily getting photographed, the kids see their mamma posing and follow in her footsteps. He, on the other hand, is totally out of it… he doesn’t understand airport looks… he’ll go in his pajamas and be comfortable on his flight. I’m trying to keep Jeh away from this, let’s see how long it lasts!”