Kareena Kapoor Khan says she was ‘nervous and jittery’ when pregnant with Taimur, is ‘not going berserk’ this time

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she was a bundle of nerves during her first pregnancy but is more prepared this time around. She is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is calmer this time around. She welcomed son Taimur in 2016 and said that she was a bundle of nerves during her first pregnancy.

Currently, Kareena is in the ninth month of her pregnancy but continues to work. Earlier this week, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from one of her shoots. She has also been recording her chat show, What Women Want, with various celebrity guests.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Kareena said, “I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet.”

On being asked about working through her pregnancy, Kareena said that she could not understand why it was considered such a huge deal. “Why can’t pregnant women work? I do not understand the fuss about it. I have worked throughout my pregnancies and will continue to do even after delivery,” she said, adding, “In fact, it’s good to remain active and on your feet as it’s good for the baby’s health. I have never really experienced any bias.”

Saif and Kareena announced via a joint statement in August that they are expecting their second child. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said.

Meanwhile, Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.

