Kareena Kapoor Khan says Taimur doesn't understand why paparazzi click him: ‘You guys are famous and I am not’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood, who gets constantly snapped in and around Mumbai. Much like her, Taimur and Jehangir, Kareena’s sons are too paparazzi favourite. However, the actor doesn’t understand the craze around her son’s photos, and neither does Taimur. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Why are we obsessed with celeb pregnancies?)

Kareena Kapoor Khan often happily poses for pictures with her family. However, this is not the first time that she has expressed displeasure about the media going crazy to catch a glimpse of her son. While she hid the face of her youngest son Jeh for some time before his first public appearance, earlier paparazzi have sneakily snapped Taimur without consent on several occasions.

Talking about how she has been dealing with constant media attention on Taimur, she said that she doesn’t think about it much. She told India Today, “I am like 'ya, ok, fine, whatever'. Just take a picture, take a picture. Just finish it off and don't bother me after a point. It is like that. But honestly, I don't understand what the reason is why they would want to photograph him.”

“Today, even my son (Taimur) asks me 'Why are they taking my pictures? You guys are famous and I am not'. He understands that. And I don't know why people don't. He (Taimur) said, 'I am not famous' and I said 'Yes, you are not. You have a long way to go. You are just a kid.' He knows that. And people should know that,” Kareena added. At times, Taimur who is now 5 years old, has been spotted asking photographers to not take his pictures.

Kareena once revealed that her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan also does not enjoy being clicked by the paparazzi so much. She also referred to their kids as ‘paparazzi’s delight.’She will be next seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

