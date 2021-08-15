Kareena Kapoor Khan suggested surrogacy before Jeh, Saif Ali Khan wanted to ‘do it the right way’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan considered going for surrogacy before they conceived their second child, son Je.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times Brunch, Kareena Kapoor said, “I was like 'should we do that? Should we do surrogacy'? And, Saif’s instant reaction was ‘If we can have children, why not try and do it ourselves’? And, if that is the way God wants it (it may happen). It (surrogacy) was just like a fleeting thought. But he (Saif) was very clear, like ‘let us do it the right way and see if it happens’. Sure enough, that is how it happened. And, carrying both my children have been the greatest joy for me as well.”

She added, “I am happy I have experienced it (pregnancy) with both the boys. I actually enjoyed it all. I was one actor who actually did not give a damn. My face was bloated, my feet were bloated. I was all over the place. The best part is that my brands and a lot of people I work with did not really care about that. Having two children, it should not matter any size that you are.”

In the recently-released Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, Saif has written the afterword, mentioning the time when Kareena contemplated if surrogacy would be the right choice for them. A Pinkvilla report quoted Saif's excerpt from the book: “Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was at size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it.”

“Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realised that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in,” he added

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. The actor couple welcomed Taimur in 2016, when Kareena was 35 years old. Their second child, Jeh, was born in February this year.