Internet can't deal with Kareena Kapoor ‘using the n-word’ in old video: 'She said it so casually too'

In a 2020 episode of her chat show What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor was joined by fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta as a guest, and they discussed online trolling and body shaming. Now, a clip from the old interview is doing the rounds online, where the two discussed colourism in particular. What has not gone down well with Twitter users is how casually Kareena used the 'n-word' during their chat, while calling the term offensive. Also read: Internet reacts as Narayana Murthy says Kareena Kapoor ignored fans on flight

What Masaba said after Kareena used the 'n-word'

Masaba Gupta was seen on What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor's chat show, in 2020.

During their conversation, Kareena asked Masaba about people making racist comments about her. Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and her former boyfriend, veteran West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. She was born on in November 1989. Kareena asked Masaba about her roots being 'part black', and what people's comments about her 'half-Indian, half-West Indian' lineage made her feel.

Masaba responded with, "I don't understand why Indians are racist to begin with because half of our population is dark... I don't get why they have the obsession with fair skin, it is something that has always baffled me. But you know, with me, the thing is that anything to do with black people... you know you get called negro, which by the way is now a word that is banned in most places."

Kareena then chimed in, saying, "Or n***** for that matter is banned." To which Masaba had said, “Absolutely, n***** is banned, you can't really say that. It is considered very offensive. Also they (people) start comparing you with apes and monkeys. That is something I get a lot.”

Reactions to Masaba and Kareena's video

Recently, a part of their old chat was shared on Twitter, now termed X. Reacting to the brief clip, a person said, "Just a couple of imbeciles chatting." One more wrote, "Did she actually say that (mouth wide open emoji)?" Another person said, "Masaba is half-black. I don't know if she can say the n-word or not, but Kareena? It's not the full video, and I saw this video a few days ago on TikTok and her question was weird in the first place and the way she said it? In her mind white skin is still superior. I dislike this woman so much."

One more person said, "Bro did Masaba and Kareena say the n-word out loud twice??! Noooooo waaaayyyy." A person said about Kareena, "She said it so casually too." Another person said about Kareena, "Can't believe I used to like her over Katrina Kaif in childhood." Another one said, "Kareena deliberately said that word. Must be smiling inside." A person also wrote, “Them saying that the n-word is banned from saying, while saying the n-word aloud??? (crying emojis) Make sense bhai (brother).”

Masaba on growing up in India

Masaba Gupta has often opened up about facing discrimination as a child. She has also taken to Instagram to speak about her ‘mixed’ race upbringing. She had said in a 2020 post, “You know when i was little and started to understand more about my ethnicity... the fact that I was a mixed child... half Caribbean and half Indian, I thought I was the only one of my kind. I used to think wow Masaba, there possibly can’t be more like you out there.”

She had said that her perception changed, when she began to travel to Antigua, where her father lives. “And then my world opened up, I travelled and on a trip to Antigua, I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word.”

