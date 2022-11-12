Kareena Kapoor parties in London with her crew, poses for pics as she takes a break from filming: 'With my mains'

Kareena Kapoor shared a selfie with her team as they partied together in London. The actor, who is joined by son Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, on the trip, looked happy as she let her hair down and posed for pictures during her latest outing. Kareena is in London to film director Hansal Mehta’s next, a thriller, where she plays a detective. Also read: Kareena Kapoor decks up in black, makes sure to pose and pout before stepping out in London. See pics

Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her shoot in London, and also how she’s making the most of her time in the city, ahead of Christmas. On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie of herself with her team, including celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor, who is working with the actor on her upcoming film. Along with photo of them looking into the camera, where Kareena was pouting, the actor wrote, “With my mains.” She wore minimal makeup, and was dressed in a red sweater.

Kareena Kapoor took a selfie with her team as they partied in London.

Naina Sawhney, who works with Kareena, also took to Instagram to post a picture from the night. She wrote in the caption, “With my fav…” She added the hashtag ‘London vibes’ and a bunch of heart emojis to her caption. Naina and Mickey were seen on either side of Kareena as they posed in front of a fireplace and with some glasses filed with drinks. Commenting on the photo, a fan wrote, “All of you are looking nice.” Another one wrote, “Festive cheers.”

Kareena Kapoor poses with her team in London.

Recently, Kareena was joined by actor-sister Karisma Kapoor in London. In a series of pictures shared by them on Instagram, Kareena and Karisma were seen getting ready, shopping, and touring London. Along with the pictures that were taken from different places in London, Kareena wrote in the caption, “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose, makeup, shop, repeat… Girls just wanna (want to) have fun.” Kareena has also been sharing pictures she has been taking with her son Jeh as they spend time together in London on her days off from work.

Kareena’s new film The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, was announced recently. The film is backed by film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor and producer Ekta Kapoor. The makers and cast of The Crew had shared the announcement on November 8 on their respective Instagram handles. The shooting is scheduled to begin in February next year.

