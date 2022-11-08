Kareena Kapoor decks up in black, makes sure to pose and pout before stepping out in London. See pics

Kareena Kapoor shared several pictures from her time in London as she sat by the fireplace while being smartly dressed in black. The actor is currently filming for Hansal Mehta's next in the city. She is accompanied by younger son Jehangir and also hung around with sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra in London. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor pose, do makeup, shop on repeat in London, fan calls them 'Kylie and Kendall'

Sharing a few pictures of herself sipping a beverage by the fireplace, Kareena wrote, “The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here.” She credited Anissa for clicking the photos. She is seen in a black winter jacket, black latex pants and boots with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail and kohl defining her eyes.

Praising her easygoing look, a fan wrote, “Without any stylists or a proper photo studio, you can kill anyone with your looks.” Another wrote, “Kareena, you are a charming and you are my beloved actress!!” A fan also commented, “You are my favourite season.”

She also shared two mirror selfies which she clicked before stepping out. She captioned them, “Must pose and pout before stepping out.”

A day before, Kareena also wished cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt virtually on the arrival of their baby. Commenting on Alia's post about the birth of her baby girl, Kareena wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia, can't wait to meet her."

Kareena steps out to have some fun in London atleast once a week. Last weekend, she spent time shopping and eating around the city with sister Karisma Kapoor. Sharing several pictures with Karisma, Kareena had written on Instagram, "What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose Makeup Shop Repeat...#Girls just wanna have fun."

She had flown back to London after the Diwali break to resume shoot of Hansal Mehta directorial. She plays a detective in the film which is said to be a murder mystery. She has already wrapped up Sujoy Ghosh's mystery drama based on Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.

