Kareena Kapoor parties with BFFs Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra: ‘Nights like these’. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a series of pictures with celebrities Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, and Manish Malhotra. Malaika Arora, who is also a part of this close-knit group was absent from the pictures, as she recently met with an accident. Apart from Kareena, Manish and Amrita also shared the photos on their respective Instagram handles. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora rock bold looks for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's bash)

Kareena shared a photo featuring Karisma, Manish, Amrita, and herself and captioned it “ready for the party.” Manish also shared the same picture with the caption “Nights like these.” Kareena also gave a glimpse of her black slit dress and her jewelery. She captioned it, “In my most favourite neckpiece.”

In another picture shared by Kareena, she is seen posing with Manish. She captioned the picture, “With my ultimate.” Manish also shared the selfie on his Instagram Stories.

Manish dropped a few photos on his Instagram Stories. He shared a picture with Amrita Arora, in which she is seen giving him a peck on his cheek. In another selfie shared by him, he is seen posing with Karisma.

Malaika who also shares a close bond with sister Amrita and friends Karisma and Kareena was missing from the pictures. Malaika met with an accident on Saturday night near Mumbai. She was then taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment and on Sunday morning, she got discharged from the hospital and was taken home by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Kareena also paid a visit to Malaika at her home on Monday.

In February, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita had arrived together at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding bash and stole the show with their bold all-black look. They often hang out together and share pictures on their social media handles. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora rock bold looks for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's bash)

Last year, at a reality show, Malaika opened up about the bond that she shares with Amrita, Kareena and Karisma. She said, "Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We share similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

