Kareena Kapoor poses in bandeau top, shares a view of her room and pool in the same pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a new selfie on Instagram on Wednesday. Giving fans a look at her bedroom and pool, she posed for the picture right after a workout session.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Objects in the mirror (glass) are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal." She is seen wearing a dark coloured, printed bandeau bra with black leggings. Her hair is tied in a high bun and she is clicking a selfie from outside her bedroom window. The room has a large, black, wrought iron poster bed with white drapes.

Behind Kareena, one can also see a rectangular swimming pool surrounded by trees and small plants. A yoga mat can also be seen next to her. Fans showered her with compliments for the picture. "Looks pretty bebo," wrote a fan. "Love you beauty," wrote another.

Kareena also shared a bunch of selfies on Instagram on Tuesday. Chilling next to the pool, she made different faces for the camera. "#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters #Reels #ReelItFeelIt," she wrote.

On Wednesday, Kareena also shared a post dedicated to her film Veere Di Wedding on Instagram Stories. Sharing a poster for the movie on its three-year anniversary, she wrote, "The best decision I took... such a cool film." The movie was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Also read: Karan Mehra feels his son is not safe with Nisha Rawal: 'Don't want my child to get affected'

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' hit 90s movie, Forrest Gump. She finished shooting for the movie last year, while she was pregnant with her second baby.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son earlier this year. They still have not revealed his name or face to fans.