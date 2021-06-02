Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor on working in 'cool film' Veere Di Wedding: 'Best decision I took'
Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of Kalindi in Veere Di Wedding.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor on working in 'cool film' Veere Di Wedding: 'Best decision I took'

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that working in Veere Di Wedding has been her 'best decision'. The movie clocked three years on June 1.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:23 PM IST

As Veere Di Wedding clocked three years, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said that working in the movie was 'the best decision' she took. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kareena shared a post by Rhea Kapoor, one of the producers of the film.

Kareena captioned the post, "The best decision I took... such a cool film." The caption was followed by a red heart emoji and the hashtag, 3 years of Veere Di Wedding.

In her post, Rhea shared a series of pictures and captioned them, "Happy 3 @vdwthefilm you set me free. @ektarkapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @reallyswara @shikhatalsania @ghoshshashanka @anilskapoor @ruchikaakapoor @nikhildwivedi25."

Veere Di Wedding was released in 2018. It was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi as well.

Earlier, Kareena had said that when she came to know about her first pregnancy, she had already signed Veere Di Wedding. She had asked Rhea to take a “young girl” but the latter was adamant about making Kareena a part of the film.

“I agreed to act in the film even when I was pregnant and they incorporated the whole pregnancy scene but... it was pretty sad. But I gave the producers a choice. I told Rhea about my pregnancy right after I told my parents. I told her 'go take some young girl now',” Kareena had told India Today.

However, Rhea waited for Kareena to return after her delivery and then made the film that saw the actor as the lead character. The movie was about four friends - Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film made a gross collection of 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Earlier this year, Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The couple also has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. They have been private about their secondborn and are yet to reveal his name. They haven't shared a picture revealing his face either.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is slated for a theatrical release this Christmas.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.