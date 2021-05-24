Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo of her Kerala-style lunch, calls it her ‘favourite meal’
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a Kerala-style meal on Monday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a Kerala-style meal on Monday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo of her Kerala-style lunch, calls it her ‘favourite meal’

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her lunch on Monday and called it her ‘favourite meal’. She enjoyed a Kerala-style meal prepared by Marina Balakrishnan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her ‘favourite meal’. She posted a picture of a meal prepared by Marina Balakrishnan, a home chef specialising in Kerala cuisine. On a banana leaf, lay a portion of red rice, with sambar on it. Another dish called ‘aviyal’ could also be seen.

“My favourite meal,” Kareena wrote, along with a heart emoji. She added a sticker of a chef blowing a kiss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories.
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories.

Recently, Kareena made a gourmet pizza from scratch as she appeared on the celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food. She talked about craving Italian food during both her pregnancies. She has two sons -- Taimur and a three-month-old whose name is yet to be revealed. “So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had...it was just like a constant craving of wanting pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys,” she said.

While many celebrities sharpened their culinary skills during the lockdown last year, Kareena was not one of them. She said that her husband Saif Ali Khan did the cooking instead. “I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn’t make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food.” She added that Taimur likes to be in the kitchen too, while she is usually in charge of the music.

Also read | Karan Deol says he has seen ‘one or two’ of Hema Malini’s films: ‘She has had a really great career’

Meanwhile, Kareena has been sharing posts on the Covid-19 pandemic on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared a public service announcement by the Mumbai Police featuring her and Saif. The poster reminded everyone to wear a mask and said, “Agar tum mask neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-‘Saif’ situation ho sakta hai.” She also shared a message of hope, along with one of her trademark pouty selfies. “Stay home, stay safe... Don’t lose hope,” she wrote.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is slated for a theatrical release this Christmas.

