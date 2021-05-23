Kareena Kapoor Khan posts trademark pouty selfie to spread message of hope, see here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a selfie on social media. In her caption, she urged her fans and followers to not 'lose hope'.

Alongside one of her trademark pouting selfies, the actor wrote, "Stay home, stay safe... Don't lose hope." She added a couple of heart emojis as well. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, recently became parents for the second time. They haven't revealed their baby boy's face or name yet, perhaps after the furore that accompanied the birth of their first child, Taimur.

During the second coronanvirus lockdown, Kareena has shared valuable pandemic-related information on her platform. Taking to Instagram Stories, she recently shared a post and captioned it, "Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind."

Kareena often shares selfies on Instagram. Her first post after giving birth in February was a sunny selfie captioned, "Oh hello there... Missed you all."

Just a little over a month after delivering her second son, Kareena was seen at a studio in Mumbai, shooting for a celebrity cooking show. The Discovery+ show, titled Star vs Food, also featured Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Pratik Gandhi.

Kareena completed her filming commitments on Laal Singh Chaddha prior to giving birth. The film, a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, stars Aamir Khan in the lead role, and is directed by Advait Chandan. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht, but the film has been put on the backburner owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

