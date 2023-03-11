Kareena Kapoor posts candid pics of niece Samaira Kapoor on her 18th birthday: 'I’m always here to protect you'

Kareena Kapoor has shared a few unseen candid pictures of her niece Samaira Kapoor along with a sweet birthday wish for her. Samaira is the daughter of her sister Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. She turned 18 on Saturday. Their family and friends also wished her in the comments section. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says biggest taboo for female actors was to get married: 'Now marital status doesn't affect your career'

The first picture is from Samaira's birthday celebration and shows her posing beside her mom Karisma. While Samaira is seen in a black waistcoat and short skirt, Karisma is in a black dress. It is followed by a candid picture of Samaira and Kareena's younger son Jehangir from a flight, and a picture of Karisma squishing Samaira on the bed.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly. Take on the world my girl... 'cause I’m always here to protect and love you forever... Happy 18th birthday Samaira..."

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished her, “Happy happy Birthday Samiara18th ..Mahsha'Allah!” Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday our darling Sama.” Photographer Dabboo Ratnani also wished Samaira while designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the pics with fire emojis. One of Kareena's followers also wrote, “Happy birthday wishes from all of us... May you rise and shine.. ”

Samaira has been focusing on her studies and has not yet expressed any interest in joining the film industry. Karisma, who had made her acting comeback with 2020 web series Mentalhood, is now returning with another web show, Brown, which was the only Indian show at the Berlin Series Market Selects platform. The noir show is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua and directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. Karisma will also be seen in Homi Adajania's next, Murder Mubarak. It also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Kareena also has quite a few interesting projects in pipeline. She has wrapped up shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's next and Hansal Mehta's next. She will now begin work on The Crew, which stars her alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

