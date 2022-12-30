Kareena Kapoor happily pouts as she goes skiing with her ‘man’ Saif Ali Khan in Switzerland

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making most of her holidays in Gstaad, Switzerland with her family. In her latest Instagram Story, she posted a glimpse of her skiing session for which she happily aced her favourite pose and it's none other than her iconic pout. Besides her pouting selfie, she also shared how Saif Ali Khan came prepared with his skiing gear. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black, pose with sons Taimur and Jehangir)

In the first picture, Saif Ali Khan was seen holding a neon green skis and flashing his biggest smile for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned it, "A man and his (ski boot and heart emoji).” She followed up her post with a selfie of herself, striking a perfect pout.

“Never without my (pout emoji),” said Kareena who wore a white and red jacket in a snow-covered area for the skiing session. Kareena has been treating fans with several photos of her family from the trip.

Recently, she shared a happy family photo from Gstaad, ahead of the new year. Her family, including husband Saif and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan seemed to be enjoying their quality time together.

In the photo, Kareena and Saif wore black outfits. Kareena opted for a black jacket with matching pants and sunglasses, while Saif wore a black jacket with sunglasses and grey shoes. On the other hand, their youngest son, Jehangir wore a dark blue jacket and pants, and his elder brother Taimur wore a pair of neon green pants with black shirt.

in the sun-kissed picture, all of them sat on a fallen tree trunk with a car, pine trees, houses and snow in the background. Jeh sat with his mother, while Taimur sat close to Saif. All of them looked straight into the camera while someone captured the precious moment.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena captioned it, “The countdown begins… 29-12-2022 (Switzerland flag emoji). What is that in Tim's mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?”

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and became parents to their elder son Taimur in 2016. In 2021, they had Jehangir. Before flying to Switzerland, they celebrated Taimur's sixth birthday in Mumbai, and hosted a lavish party. They have been visiting Switzerland as one of their annual ritual which was blocked for past two years due to the pandemic. This is their first family trip to Gstaad with Jehangir.

