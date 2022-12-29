Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black, pose with sons Taimur and Jehangir; fans call them 'family goals'. See pic

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They all posed for a happy family photo during their holiday ahead of new year. The entire family can be seen making the most out of their free time during their vacation in Switzerland. Many fans reacted to Kareena's family photo. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares Christmas video of Taimur and Jeh, fans react: 'Saif Ali Khan is such a vibe')

In the picture, Kareena and Saif opted for black. Kareena wore a black jacket with matching pants and sunglasses. Saif wore a black jacket with sunglasses and grey shoes. Jehangir was in a dark blue jacket and pants, while his elder brother Taimur wore a pair of neon green pants with black shirt. Kareena posted a sun-kissed picture, where all of them sat on a fallen tree trunk with a car, pine trees, houses and snow in the background. Jeh sat with his mother, while Taimur sat with Saif. The brothers twinned in matching red shoes. All of them looked straight into the camera while posing.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “The countdown begins… 29-12-2022 (Switzerland flag emoji). What is that in Tim's mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?” One of her fans commented, “Look at Tim (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji), you full of swag boy (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Family goals (red heart emoji).” A fan also wrote, “Lovely family portrait (fire emoji).” Another one wrote, “I am melting with the cuteness.” Many fans posted heart and fire emojis on the post.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016, and Jehangir in 2021. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena. They have two children together – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena and Saif celebrated Taimur's sixth birthday with a party in Mumbai, and Kareena shared pictures on Instagram.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline. Saif will be next seen in Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. The film is set to be released in 2023.

