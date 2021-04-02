Kareena Kapoor preps for the weekend at sister Karisma's house, see pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on Friday, visiting her sister Karisma Kapoor's house in Mumbai. Kareena recently returned to work, a month after giving birth to her second child.

She was spotted outside Karisma's house, wearing a blue shirt and black trousers. She waved at the paparazzi, before heading inside. She also had a mask on.

Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son on February 21. They also have a four-year-old, Taimur. The couple hasn't revealed their new baby's face, or name, perhaps as a measure to avoid the scrutiny that they were subjected to after revealing Taimur's name.

Last week, Kareena shot for an upcoming celebrity cooking show, marking her first post-delivery project. She had said previously that she would like to return to work as soon as possible, and had continued to work during her pregnancy as well.

Speaking about her return to work, she told a leading daily in December, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work?

Also read: Kareena Kapoor looks upset as paparazzi sneakily click her pics

Kareena and Saif were visited by their friends and family after her delivery, and she has shared a handful of social media posts after giving birth. While a couple of pictures of their new baby have been revealed, Kareena made sure to shield his face. Kareena will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.