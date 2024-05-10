Kareena Kapoor reacts to 'bhabhi' Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala look. Here's what she said

Kareena reacts to Alia's Met Gala pics

Alia captioned her post, "Till we meet again #MetGala2024." Reacting to the post, Kareena commented, "Alia The Bestest (rainbow, red heart and heart face emojis)." Soni Razdan wrote, "Ethereal and beautiful." Tanishaa Mukerji said, "Lil Princess!" A fan wrote, "You look like a Greek Goddess. Your goodness reflects through the screen." A person said, "The fact that she represented our country wearing a saree & turned out to be a true masterpiece, nothing more satisfying than this."

What Alia wore to Met Gala

At the Met Gala, Alia wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The theme for this year's Met Gala, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code, The Garden of Time, set the stage for an enchanting display of creativity. Alia shared several posts on Instagram in the last few days. She said that it took 1965 man-hours to craft the saree. She expressed gratitude towards the 163 dedicated individuals involved in the process, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers.

Alia and Kareena's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which she will co-produce with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27 this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

Kareena was recently seen in Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

In the coming months, she will headline Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the pipeline.