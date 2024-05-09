Alia Bhatt gets ready for MET Gala in BTS video, reveals her moodboard for the look. Watch

It really does take a village… not just to raise a kid, but also to get a Bollywood star ready for the MET Gala. Vogue magazine has shared a behind-the-scenes video of Alia Bhatt prepping for the MET Gala at her hotel room on Monday evening. It shows her getting her hair and makeup done, draping the saree and revealing all about the inspiration behind her look. (Also read: Alia Bhatt beats Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian to become ‘most visible attendee’ at Met Gala: Check out ranking) Alia Bhatt was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania while Amit Thakur worked on her hair and Puneet B Saina did her makeup.

What's in the video?

In the video, Alia talks about how well her makeup artiste Puneet B Saini knows her after working together for nine years. She said that once, her sister Shaheen Bhatt was upset when Puneet got the perfect birthday gift for Alia.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The actor wore a Sabyasachi saree that was styled by Anaita Shrofff Adajani. Anaita revealed that the saree incorporated all three elements that were the theme for this year's gala: embroidered flowers for land and the blue colour of sky and water.

The team also showed the ethereal, old Hollywood, Parsi culture influences on the look. Alia showed an image of the vintage hair look she wanted for the night. Hairstylist Amit Thakur got her just what she wanted.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed Alia's saree, spoke about Indian fashion and how it's unique. Alia also recalled the first time she wore a saree for Teacher's Day in Class 9. She said that by the time she reached school, her saree pleats came undone and she rushed to the bathroom to fix it.

Watch the video here:

Met Gala 2024

The theme for this year's Met Gala, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code, 'The Garden of Time,' set the stage for an enchanting display of creativity.

Alia Bhatt's choice of attire, a Sabyasachi saree, perfectly aligned with the theme, encapsulating the essence of timelessness and elegance.

In a series of Instagram posts, Alia shared glimpses of her Met Gala experience, including a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her exquisite ensemble.

Revealing the staggering amount of effort invested, Alia disclosed that it took 1965 man hours to craft the masterpiece. She expressed gratitude towards the 163 dedicated individuals involved in the process, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers.