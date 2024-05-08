Alia Bhatt beats Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian to become ‘most visible attendee’ at Met Gala: Check out ranking

Not supermodels or pop star, it was our very own desi girl Alia Bhatt who was the ‘most visible’ celebrity at the Met Gala. Alia made her second Met Gala appearance ever at Monday evening do in New York, setting social media on fire with her pictures, videos and her stunning Sabyasachi saree. (Also read – Met Gala 2024 memes: Sebastian Stan compared to Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan, Doja Cat to Kajol in DDLJ) Alia Bhatt attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.(Getty Images via AFP)

Who's the most influential of them all?

As per a report on influencer marketing platform Lefty, Alia and Sabyasachi left behind the biggest celebrities, influencers and brands when it came to visibility. Alia Bhatt beat Kendall Jenner (2), Kylie Jenner (3), Kim Kardashian (5), and even Doja Cat in her towel (15). Sabyasachi beat Burberry and even Oscar de la Renta. Check out the ranking here:

About Alia's look

In her second outing at the prestigious fashion gala, held annually at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actor garnered spotlight with her elegant saree which extended into a 30-foot-trail.

Bhatt's couture saree, crafted by 163 artisans, paid homage to the official dress code for the 2024 Met Gala – The Garden of Time.

It featured extensive hand embroidery with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads. The hand-crafted blouse was studded with emeralds, Basra pearls, tourmalines and multi-coloured sapphires, according to the official Instagram page of the designer.

To complete the look, Bhatt wore Sabyasachi High Jewellery’s Bengal Royal collection studded with tourmalines, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds. The 31-year-old actor had made her debut at the Met Gala in 2023 with a Prabal Gurung gown.

In her Instagram post, Bhatt said the outfit took "a life of its own" as the team went about creating an Indian interpretation of Gala's universal theme.

"Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," the actor wrote, while giving a shout-out to her collaborators for the dress.