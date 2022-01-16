Kareena Kapoor reacts to Pune Police's Covid-19 campaign based on her grandfather Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Sunday reacted to the Pune Police's Covid-19 campaign based on her grandfather, actor Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a video by a media outlet in which a cop is seen singing Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo with a twist.

In the video, a policeman is heard singing the song with the new lyrics, asking people to mask up and saying how the coronavirus isn't just a normal cold or flu. Sharing the video, Kareena captioned it, "Brilliant video! (clapping hands emoji) @punepolicecity #RajKapoor (red heart emoji)."

Kareena shared the video on a day when Maharashtra reported 41,327 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported citing the state health department. The state also reported eight new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the state tally of Omicron to 1,738.

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker, released in 1970, is a drama directed, edited and produced by Raj Kapoor under his banner RK Films. The film was written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The film features Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Padmini. The movie also starred Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Dara Singh and Rajendra Kumar.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor. Randhir, who married actor Babita, later separated.

Both Kareena and Karisma often share throwback photos on Instagram of their family members. After the death of their uncle Rajiv Kapoor in February last year, Kareena had shared a post. It featured Raj, Randhir, Rajiv and Rishi. She had captioned the post, “Broken but strong.”

Kareena also regularly gives her fans a glimpse into her life. Recently, she shared a photo from her yoga session and wrote, "Back at my most favourite spot...My yoga Mat with my favourite girl...long road ahead but we can do this oh! Is that my car at the back? @anshukayoga."

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha, scheduled to release in April this year, also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

