Kareena Kapoor refuses to remove mask, as she poses for paparazzi with Amrita Arora post her son's birthday bash. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor and their best friend Amrita Arora reunited for a dinner outing once again. Karisma's children Samaira Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor also joined her.

On Friday, Amrtita and her businessman husband Shakeel Ladak celebrated 12th birthday of their son Azaan Ladak. Kareena, Karisma and her kids also attended the birthday party in Bandra's Japanese restaurant Mizu.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kareena, Amrita and Samaira can be seen coming out of the restaurant. It looked like Amrita and Samaira came to see off Kareena, who left the restaurant after posing for pictures. A paparazzo was heard asking Kareena to remove her mask but she didn't.

One person commented on the video, “How can you ask someone to remove their mask? Don't be crazy.” Another one pointed out how Kareena and her girl gang are often spotted at the Japanese restaurant. The person commented, “Mizu their favourite restaurant? Humesha wahan he dikhte hain zada (Is Mizu there favourite restaurant? They are spotted there very often.”

In another video, Karisma was spotted coming out of the restaurant with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan. Karisma later posed for the camera.

Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. She will be seen next with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Read More: Amrita Arora wishes son Azaan on 12th birthday, maasi Malaika Arora calls him 'my handsome'. See pic

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Fardeen Khan's film Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She was later seen in films such as Awara Paagal Deewana, Girlfriend, Golmaal Returns, Kambakkht Ishq and many more. Amrita was last seen on Star Plus's TV show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, in which she played the role of Dhami.

